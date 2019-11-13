Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
EatingWell.com, November 2019
Serving Size:1/2 cup
72 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 9g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 8311IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 18.2mcg; calcium 18.6mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.5mg; potassium 322.5mg; sodium 3.4mg.
1 fruit