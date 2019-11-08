Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Persimmons add sweetness to this tossed green salad that sports a healthy salad dressing. A sprinkling of crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.

Erling Wu-Bower
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019

35 mins
35 mins
4

  • Whisk buttermilk, crème fraîche, vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, shallot, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup quinoa and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

  • Combine endive and persimmons (or pears) with the remaining 1 cup quinoa, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Spread on a platter. Drizzle avocado with the remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange on the platter. Drizzle with the reserved dressing. Serve topped with dill and the crispy quinoa.

1 1/2 cups
432 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 42.7g; dietary fiber 12.4g; sugars 14.8g; fat 28.5g; saturated fat 6.5g; cholesterol 13.1mg; vitamin a iu 1636IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 129.4mcg; calcium 90.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 82.1mg; potassium 856.5mg; sodium 345.4mg.
