Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.

Lori Zanini RD, CDE
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss sweet potato and 1 tsp. oil on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once halfway through, until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 1/2 tsp. oil, avocado, lime juice, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper, and 1 Tbsp. water in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Add 1 Tbsp. water, if needed, to reach desired consistency.

  • Combine the sweet potato, quinoa, black beans, and kale in a medium bowl. Drizzle with the avocado dressing and gently toss to coat. Top with pepitas and scallion.

Tip

Pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds) can be found in the bulk-foods section of natural-foods stores and Mexican groceries.

To make ahead

Prepare sweet potato (Steps 1-2) and dressing (Step 3). Refrigerate separately for up to 2 days.

Associated Recipe

Basic Quinoa

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups salad + 3 Tbsp. dressing
Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 54.4g; dietary fiber 13.8g; sugars 4.6g; fat 19.7g; saturated fat 2.8g; vitamin a iu 10580.9IU; vitamin c 25.3mg; folate 113.9mcg; calcium 121.5mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 191.2mg; potassium 993.6mg; sodium 252.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/04/2023