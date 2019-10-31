Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage to the skillet, and cook, stirring to crumble with a wooden spoon, 4 minutes. Add the onions, carrots, and celery to the skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until the sausage is browned and the vegetables are lightly caramelized, about 6 minutes. Add 1 cup of the stock; cook 1 minute, stirring and scraping to loosen the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.

  • Transfer the sausage mixture to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in the tomatoes, beans, salt, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and the remaining 5 cups stock. Cover and cook on LOW until the vegetables are tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Stir in the pasta; cover and cook on LOW until the pasta is al dente, about 1 hour. Stir in the kale and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, and serve hot.

Multicooker Directions: Complete Step 1. In Step 2, transfer the sausage mixture to the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Stir in the tomatoes, beans, salt, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and the remaining 5 cups stock. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the vegetables are tender, about 3 hours. Turn off the cooker. Remove the lid; press SAUTÉ [More]. Bring the soup to a boil; stir in the pasta. Cook, uncovered, until the pasta is al dente, stirring often to prevent the pasta from sticking to the bottom of the pot and adjusting the heat to SAUTÉ [Normal], if necessary, to maintain a low boil. Turn off the cooker. Finish Step 2.

169 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 6g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; sodium 607mg.
