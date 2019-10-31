Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Multicooker Directions: Complete Step 1. In Step 2, transfer the sausage mixture to the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Stir in the tomatoes, beans, salt, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and the remaining 5 cups stock. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the vegetables are tender, about 3 hours. Turn off the cooker. Remove the lid; press SAUTÉ [More]. Bring the soup to a boil; stir in the pasta. Cook, uncovered, until the pasta is al dente, stirring often to prevent the pasta from sticking to the bottom of the pot and adjusting the heat to SAUTÉ [Normal], if necessary, to maintain a low boil. Turn off the cooker. Finish Step 2.