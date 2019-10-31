Slow-Cooker Pork Posole

Add the poblano chiles and onions to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are almost tender and lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the stock to the skillet. Cook 1 minute, stirring and scraping to loosen the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet; transfer to the slow cooker. Stir in the hominy, pinto beans, salsa verde, and remaining 3 1/2 cups stock. Cover and cook on LOW until the pork is tender, 7 to 8 hours. Skim the fat from the surface of the soup. Mash some of the beans and hominy with a potato masher. Ladle the soup into bowls. Serve with the sliced radishes, scallions, and oregano leaves, if desired.