Slow-Cooker Pork Posole
Posole (or pozole) is a thick and hearty soup that originated in Jalisco, Mexico. It's usually made with pork (sometimes chicken) and is especially popular around Christmastime—it's perfect for a crowd with its varied garnishes to customize the soup. Mashing some of the beans and hominy thickens this slow-cooker posole and releases more of their earthy flavor. You may add garlic and dried chiles to bring depth of flavor as well. Garnishing with thinly sliced jalapeño chiles, finely shredded green cabbage, avocado and cilantro leaves in place of (or in addition to) the radishes, scallions and oregano is a delicious way to eat this satisfying soup.
Multicooker Directions: In Step 1, transfer both halves of the browned pork pieces to the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. In Step 2, transfer the cooked onion mixture to the pot. Stir in the hominy, pinto beans, salsa verde, and remaining 3 1/2 cups stock. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the pork is tender, about 8 hours. Turn off the cooker. Remove the lid; skim the fat from the surface of the soup. Finish Step 2.