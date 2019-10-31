Slow-Cooker Borscht

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the brisket pieces, and cook, turning to brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Place the brisket pieces in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the onions, thyme, and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring often and scraping to loosen the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, about 4 minutes. Add the caraway seeds and crushed red pepper; cook 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste and 2 cups of the stock to the skillet; stir to combine, and bring to a boil. Add the onion mixture to the slow cooker. Stir the beets, parsnips, rye berries, salt, and remaining 4 cups stock into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until the brisket is tender, 7 hours and 30 minutes.