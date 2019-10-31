Slow-Cooker Borscht
Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber.
Multicooker Directions: In Step 1, place the browned brisket pieces in the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Continue with Step 1, adding the cooked onion mixture to the pot; stir in the beets, parsnips, rye berries, salt, and remaining 4 cups stock. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the brisket is very tender, about 8 hours. Turn off the cooker. In Step 2, remove the brisket pieces; set aside. Add the cabbage and vinegar to the pot. With the lid off, press SAUTÉ [Normal]; cook, uncovered, just until the cabbage is wilted, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, complete Step 3.