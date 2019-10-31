Slow-Cooker Borscht

Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber.

Cooking Light
Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the brisket pieces, and cook, turning to brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Place the brisket pieces in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add the onions, thyme, and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring often and scraping to loosen the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, about 4 minutes. Add the caraway seeds and crushed red pepper; cook 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste and 2 cups of the stock to the skillet; stir to combine, and bring to a boil. Add the onion mixture to the slow cooker. Stir the beets, parsnips, rye berries, salt, and remaining 4 cups stock into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until the brisket is tender, 7 hours and 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the brisket pieces, and set aside. Add the cabbage and red wine vinegar to the slow cooker; increase the heat to HIGH, and cook, uncovered, just until the cabbage is wilted, about 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, shred the brisket using 2 forks. Add the shredded brisket and black pepper to the slow cooker, and stir to combine. Ladle the soup into bowls. Top evenly with the sour cream and dill.

Tips

Multicooker Directions: In Step 1, place the browned brisket pieces in the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Continue with Step 1, adding the cooked onion mixture to the pot; stir in the beets, parsnips, rye berries, salt, and remaining 4 cups stock. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the brisket is very tender, about 8 hours. Turn off the cooker. In Step 2, remove the brisket pieces; set aside. Add the cabbage and vinegar to the pot. With the lid off, press SAUTÉ [Normal]; cook, uncovered, just until the cabbage is wilted, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, complete Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 10g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; sodium 514mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022