Slow-Cooker Beef-Barley Soup with Red Wine & Pesto
Hearty, thick, rich--this is just how a winter soup should be. The meat and carrots become tender yet retain their texture, and the kale offers freshness. Garnish each serving of this slow-cooker beef and barley soup with additional pesto and fresh basil and oregano sprigs, if desired.
Multicooker Directions: In Step 1, transfer the browned beef and softened vegetables to the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. In Step 2, pour the hot wine mixture over the beef mixture in the pot. In Step 3, stir the stock, tomatoes, and pesto into the pot. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [More] 2 hours. Stir in the barley. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [More] until the beef and barley are tender, about 2 hours. Finish Step 3.