Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili
Sweet potatoes pair wonderfully with this simple chili recipe. Add one more chipotle pepper if you want to spice up this healthy sweet potato recipe.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 sweet potato + 1/2 cup chili
Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 42.7mg; vitamin a iu 14370.5IU; vitamin c 16.7mg; folate 14.8mcg; calcium 124.3mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 61.4mg; potassium 871.8mg; sodium 351.3mg.