Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Seems like you can do a lot of different things with this recipe. Tired and not feeling like washing my blender, I skipped that part. Also, chop the shrooms, don't put in whole. Guess I should have watched this video but I got the magazine from the waiting room at my mechanics shop then off to the grocery store I went to try this. (They told me I could have it. It was in the pile with the gun catalogs). I also added the heavy cream in the beginning with the other ingredients. My mother was queen of the white sauce so you can always add more corn starch, or flour, and milk or more heavy cream cut with whole milk. I also added penne and a teaspoon +- of sage. I also added in a bit more sherry for more of a bite. First time making this and ended up delicious.