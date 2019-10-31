Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
Multicooker Directions: Complete Step 1. In Step 2, add the oil to the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. With the lid off, press SAUTÉ [Normal]. When the oil is hot, add the shallots and garlic; cook uncovered, stirring often, until the shallots are soft. Carefully stir in the sherry; turn off the cooker. In Step 3, stir in the porcini mushrooms, broth mixture, fresh mushrooms, and thyme. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [More] until the vegetables are very tender and the flavors blend, about 4 hours. Turn off the cooker. Remove the lid; press SAUTÉ [Normal], and cook uncovered, stirring often, until slightly thickened. Turn off the cooker. Transfer 2 cups of the soup to a blender, and blend until smooth as in Step 3. Return the puréed soup to the pot; gently stir in the cream. Finish Step 3.