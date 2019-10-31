Slow-Roasted Rosemary Turkey with Peppercorn Gravy

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A rub made of herbs, lemon zest, and garlic infuses every bite of this juicy bird. It's accompanied by a rich homemade gravy made from pan drippings and a touch of cream.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Turkey
Gravy

Directions

  • To prepare turkey: Combine butter, 6 minced garlic cloves, shallot, chopped rosemary, mustard, lemon zest, and 1 tsp. salt in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Remove giblets and neck from turkey; reserve for another use or discard. Pat the outside and cavity of the turkey very dry with paper towels. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Starting at the neck cavity, insert two fingers between skin and meat, gently loosening the skin along the breast. Push gently until most of the skin is loosened. Repeat on the other side with the thighs and drumsticks. Rub the butter mixture under the loosened skin, massaging it into the breast and legs. Refrigerate the turkey, uncovered, for 4 hours.

  • Remove the turkey from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Place the turkey, breast-side up, on the rack of a large roasting pan. Stuff the cavity with onion, lemon, celery, carrot, rosemary sprigs, sage sprigs, and thyme sprigs. Lift the wing tips up and over the back; tuck under the turkey. Secure the legs with kitchen string.

  • Roast the turkey, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Cover the turkey loosely with Reynolds Wrap foil and roast until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast and innermost part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees F, 1 3/4 to 2 hours (see Tips). Carefully transfer the turkey to a carving board. Reserve 1/4 cup of the pan drippings for making the gravy (discard the remainder). Let the turkey stand for 30 to 45 minutes before carving.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare gravy: Heat the drippings in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Whisk in flour and cook until it turns golden and the mixture begins to look like a brown, crumbly paste (almost like crumbled cooked sausage), 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in wine; cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Whisk in broth, sage, thyme, and salt; cook, whisking occasionally, until thickened, 10 to 14 minutes.

  • Strain the gravy through a sieve into a medium bowl. Discard the solids. Wipe the pan clean and return the gravy to it. Add cream and peppercorns; cook over low heat until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Carve the turkey and serve with the gravy.

Tips

Tips: If the turkey is browning unevenly, rotate it halfway through cooking.

When roasting a turkey, the only reliable way to check for doneness is to use an instant-read thermometer in both the breast and the thigh. Instant-read thermometers are available at kitchenware stores, online, and often in supermarkets at the meat counter for as little as $10--a worthwhile investment.

Equipment: Roasting pan with rack, kitchen string

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. turkey + about 1 1/2 Tbsp. gravy
Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 79.4mg; vitamin a iu 165.7IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 13.4mcg; calcium 15.2mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 232.8mg; sodium 258.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022