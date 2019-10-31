Puerto Rican Sofrito

Sofrito is a flavorful cooking base for all sorts of dishes. It has countless variations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This Puerto Rican sofrito contains tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell pepper and cilantro. Make a batch to use for flavoring rice, stews and much more.

Illyanna Maisonet
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

active:

10 mins
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Info
  • Process tomato in a blender until finely chopped. Add onion and garlic; process until finely chopped and incorporated. Add bell pepper and cilantro; process until the mixture is well combined and mostly smooth. Use the sofrito immediately, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months. Freeze sofrito in an ice cube tray; transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag and defrost as needed.

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 931.6IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 10.7mcg; calcium 13.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5.4mg; potassium 103.3mg; sodium 6.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
