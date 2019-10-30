Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, October 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Combine lime juice, chipotles to taste, honey, garlic and salt in a blender. Process until mostly smooth. Place cauliflower in a large bowl; add the sauce and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle onion over the cauliflower. Roast, stirring once, until the cauliflower is tender and browned in spots, 18 to 20 minutes; set aside to cool.

  • Divide quinoa among 4 single-serving lidded containers (1/2 cup each). Top each with one-fourth of the cauliflower mixture, 1/4 cup black beans and 2 tablespoons cheese. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • To reheat 1 container, vent the lid and microwave on High until steaming, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Top with 1/4 cup cabbage and 1/4 avocado (sliced). Serve with a lime wedge, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Look for small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat and add cabbage, avocado and lime juice (if using) just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bowl
Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 46.9g; dietary fiber 12.3g; sugars 8.9g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 10.5mg; vitamin a iu 406.6IU; vitamin c 54.9mg; folate 163.1mcg; calcium 160.9mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 114.6mg; potassium 900mg; sodium 541.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein
