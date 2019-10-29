Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish instead of being all mushed together--it may seem fussy, but it's worth it and actually quite easy. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away; letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. 

Robin Bashinsky
EatingWell.com, October 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add cauliflower in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until just opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the cauliflower.

  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add broccoli, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in soy sauce (or tamari), water, vinegar and pepper. Bring to a boil; boil for 30 seconds. Remove from the heat. Stir in the reserved eggs, cauliflower and shrimp.

Tip

Look for prepared cauliflower rice (or cauliflower crumbles) with other prepared vegetables in some supermarkets. To make your own, pulse cauliflower florets in a food processor until broken down into rice-size granules. One 1 1/2-pound head of cauliflower yields about 4 cups of cauliflower rice.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.6g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 275.6mg; vitamin a iu 2665.8IU; vitamin c 119.8mg; folate 63.4mcg; calcium 136.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 64.8mg; potassium 604.2mg; sodium 605.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
