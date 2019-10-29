Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli

I was so excited to try this. As I am a fan of sheet-pan dinners!

The chicken thighs were done in 35 mins. They came out cooked, yet the skins looked raw. Nothing like the picture you provide! It was so bland looking, I wasn't sure the chicken was even cooked. But it was a 170º.

I removed the chicken and put the broccoli and carrots back in the oven because they were still mostly raw! I have never had meat be done quicker than a vegetable? I am going to assume you cooked these items separately and then put them on the cookie sheet for the picture, because it was an epic fail.

The chicken was cooked perfectly, but the flavor was bland.