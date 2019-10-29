Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.

Robin Bashinsky
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add quinoa; cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 seconds. Add water; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in chicken, marinara, Parmesan and 1/2 cup basil.

  • Trim top 1/2 inch from peppers; remove seeds and membranes. Arrange the peppers, cut-sides up, in an 8-inch-square glass baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on High for 3 minutes. Remove plastic wrap. Spoon the quinoa mixture evenly into the pepper halves (about 1 1/4 cups each).

  • Bake the stuffed peppers until they are softened, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella. Continue baking until the cheese is melted, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/4 cup basil.

Tips

To make ahead: The peppers can be prepared through Step 2 up to 1 day in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature while preheating the oven. Continue with Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 stuffed bell pepper
Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 47.7g; carbohydrates 49.4g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 12.9g; fat 18.4g; saturated fat 4.9g; cholesterol 104mg; vitamin a iu 5914.8IU; vitamin c 218.3mg; folate 172.8mcg; calcium 245.4mg; iron 5.2mg; magnesium 149.3mg; potassium 969mg; sodium 521.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 lean protein, 4 vegetable, 2 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein
