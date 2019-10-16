Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)
Tinola, a comforting Filipino soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
What Is Tinola?
Tinola is a Filipino chicken soup flavored with ginger, garlic or onion and fish sauce and traditionally includes green papaya. Some variations swap out the chicken for fish. It is commonly served with rice. Learn more about this healthy Filipino soup here.
What Substitutions Can I Make?
This recipe calls for Malunggay leaves or moringa. Moringa comes from the Malunggay tree which grows in the tropics and a few other subtropical environments. They have a mild, slightly bitter flavor. Look for the leaves fresh or frozen at Asian markets. If you can't find them, you can substitute bok choy leaves (but leave out the stems). Green papaya traditional is Tinola. Green papaya is papaya that has yet to ripen. Its flesh is pale with a firm texture. It's less sweet compared to ripened papaya and is also available at Asian markets. If you can't find green papaya, you can use chayote in its place as it has a similar flavor and texture.
Can I Make Tinola Ahead?
Yes! Cover and refrigerate Tinola for up to 3 days.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer
