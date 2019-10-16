Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

This recipe calls for Malunggay leaves or moringa. Moringa comes from the Malunggay tree which grows in the tropics and a few other subtropical environments. They have a mild, slightly bitter flavor. Look for the leaves fresh or frozen at Asian markets. If you can't find them, you can substitute bok choy leaves (but leave out the stems). Green papaya traditional is Tinola. Green papaya is papaya that has yet to ripen. Its flesh is pale with a firm texture. It's less sweet compared to ripened papaya and is also available at Asian markets. If you can't find green papaya, you can use chayote in its place as it has a similar flavor and texture.