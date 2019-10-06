Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette
Easy Savoy cabbage recipes can be far and few between, especially ones that are as delicious as this whole roasted cabbage. The outer cabbage leaves blacken during the long cooking time, but when removed they reveal a meltingly tender center. Orange blossom water adds delicate aroma to the vinaigrette that's drizzled on top. Serve alongside roast beef or pork, or over mashed potatoes as a main course.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush, this bright red spice has a fruity, sour flavor. Find ground sumac in Middle Eastern markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.
To make ahead: Refrigerate vinaigrette and store za'atar airtight at room temperature (Steps 3 & 4) for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
3 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable