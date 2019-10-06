Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy Savoy cabbage recipes can be far and few between, especially ones that are as delicious as this whole roasted cabbage. The outer cabbage leaves blacken during the long cooking time, but when removed they reveal a meltingly tender center. Orange blossom water adds delicate aroma to the vinaigrette that's drizzled on top. Serve alongside roast beef or pork, or over mashed potatoes as a main course.

Annie Pettry Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Remove any cabbage leaves that are wilted or falling off. Place the cabbage, stem-side down, on the prepared pan and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil. Roast until a skewer easily passes through to the center, about 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup oil, orange juice, garlic, shallot, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, sugar, orange blossom water and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

  • To prepare za'atar, combine hazelnuts, sesame seeds and sumac in another small bowl.

  • Remove charred outer leaves from the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into 6 wedges and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drizzle the cabbage with the vinaigrette and sprinkle with the za'atar.

Tips

Tip: Made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush, this bright red spice has a fruity, sour flavor. Find ground sumac in Middle Eastern markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.

To make ahead: Refrigerate vinaigrette and store za'atar airtight at room temperature (Steps 3 & 4) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice cabbage
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 3.9g; fat 18.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 1132.6IU; vitamin c 39.7mg; folate 98.8mcg; calcium 61.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 46.6mg; potassium 323.3mg; sodium 351.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/05/2022