Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan

For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthier Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad dinner party-worthy. Serve it the next time you entertain at home.  

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

  • Place onion in a small bowl and cover with ice water. Set aside.

  • Spread 1/2 cup Parmesan into a 9-by-7-inch oval on the prepared pan. Bake until lightly browned and crisp, 10 to 14 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, combine oil, egg yolk, lemon juice, garlic, anchovy, mustard, salt and pepper in a food processor (preferably a mini food processor). Process until creamy. Add the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and pulse to combine.

  • Combine romaine, spinach, kale and the dressing in a large bowl and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving platter. Drain the onion and pat dry with paper towels. Break the Parmesan crisp into large pieces and scatter over the top of the salad along with the onion.

Tips

Equipment: Silicone mat or parchment paper

Tip: When a recipe calls for raw eggs, you can minimize the risk of foodborne illness by using pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs. Look for them in the refrigerator case near other whole eggs.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.8g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 29.8mg; vitamin a iu 3562.5IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 63.3mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 176.2mg; sodium 280.8mg.
