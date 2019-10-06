Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan
For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthier Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad dinner party-worthy. Serve it the next time you entertain at home.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Silicone mat or parchment paper
Tip: When a recipe calls for raw eggs, you can minimize the risk of foodborne illness by using pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs. Look for them in the refrigerator case near other whole eggs.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.8g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 29.8mg; vitamin a iu 3562.5IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 63.3mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 176.2mg; sodium 280.8mg.