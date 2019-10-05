Easy Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil

Seafood boil is an umbrella term that describes cooking seafood, usually shellfish, by boiling. Seafood boils tend to be fuss-free and uncomplicated, making them a popular option for feeding a crowd. What's included in a seafood boil and how it's flavored varies by region. In the southern United States, shrimp, crawfish and/or crab are prominent, while clams and lobster are more common in New England. In addition to shellfish, many seafood boils feature vegetables like corn on the cob and potatoes as well as ingredients that add flavor like sausage and spices.

Your crockpot or slow cooker is the perfect vessel for a seafood boil. Its biggest advantage? It supplies a steady heat and a cover so you can avoid standing over a large pot of boiling liquid on the stove. For this recipe, you'll make and flavor the cooking liquid and add the potatoes to the slow cooker first so they can get a 2-hour head start. Make sure your slow cooker is set to High and that your potatoes are cut into same-sized pieces so they cook evenly. After 2 hours, the sausage and corn is added and cooked for 1 hour more. The corn is left on the cob but cut into thirds to fit into the slow cooker. The last addition is the shrimp which cooks in 15 minutes. We leave the peels on the shrimp to flavor the broth and keep the shrimp moist.