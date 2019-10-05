Easy Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil

Tender red potatoes, corn, shrimp, smoky sausage and flavorful Old Bay seasoning give this crockpot seafood boil the classic flavors you love. Because it's all made in the slow cooker, pulling this meal together is a breeze. It's perfect for a party—just serve with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, bay leaves and ice-cold beer. If you can't find turkey andouille, use chicken andouille instead.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Everyday Slow Cooker; updated October 2022

What Is a Seafood Boil?

Seafood boil is an umbrella term that describes cooking seafood, usually shellfish, by boiling. Seafood boils tend to be fuss-free and uncomplicated, making them a popular option for feeding a crowd. What's included in a seafood boil and how it's flavored varies by region. In the southern United States, shrimp, crawfish and/or crab are prominent, while clams and lobster are more common in New England. In addition to shellfish, many seafood boils feature vegetables like corn on the cob and potatoes as well as ingredients that add flavor like sausage and spices.

How to Make a Seafood Boil in Your Crockpot

Your crockpot or slow cooker is the perfect vessel for a seafood boil. Its biggest advantage? It supplies a steady heat and a cover so you can avoid standing over a large pot of boiling liquid on the stove. For this recipe, you'll make and flavor the cooking liquid and add the potatoes to the slow cooker first so they can get a 2-hour head start. Make sure your slow cooker is set to High and that your potatoes are cut into same-sized pieces so they cook evenly. After 2 hours, the sausage and corn is added and cooked for 1 hour more. The corn is left on the cob but cut into thirds to fit into the slow cooker. The last addition is the shrimp which cooks in 15 minutes. We leave the peels on the shrimp to flavor the broth and keep the shrimp moist.

What to Serve with Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil

Cornbread, cole slaw or a crisp and crunchy salad are all great options. Mac and cheese or macaroni salad are good too! One thing not to forget: plenty of napkins.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the water, beer and Old Bay seasoning in a 5- to 7-quart slow cooker; add the potatoes, onion, lemon and bay leaves. Cover and cook on HIGH until the potatoes are tender-crisp, about 2 hours.

  • Add the sausage and corn; cover and cook on HIGH until the potatoes and corn are tender, about 1 hour. Stir in the shrimp; cover and cook on HIGH until the shrimp turn pink, 12 to 14 minutes. Drain well; discard the bay leaves and lemon slices.

294 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; sodium 508mg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/15/2022