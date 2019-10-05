Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon
Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipes
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 49.4g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 3.6g; fat 23g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 25.5mg; vitamin a iu 366.8IU; vitamin c 16.2mg; folate 59.2mcg; calcium 63.1mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 93.9mg; potassium 513mg; sodium 394.9mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 fat, 3 starch, 1 1/2 lean protein