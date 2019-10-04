Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or preheat broiler to high.

  • Mix yogurt, feta, 1 tablespoon oregano, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

  • Cut 1/4-inch-thick slices of onion to make 1/4 cup. Finely chop more onion to make 1/4 cup. (Reserve any remaining onion for another use.) Mix the chopped onion and meat in a large bowl with the remaining 2 tablespoons oregano and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Form into 4 oval patties, about 4 inches by 3 inches.

  • Grill or broil the burgers, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer registers 160 degrees F, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Serve in pita halves, with the sauce, onion slices, cucumber and tomato.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 burger
Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 4.4g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 7.8g; cholesterol 85.9mg; vitamin a iu 262.9IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 153.4mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 57.6mg; potassium 510.2mg; sodium 775.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat-free dairy, 1/2 vegetable

Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Penelope Wall
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2019
Our family loved this burger. We made with beef because we couldn't find ground lamb at the store. It was wonderful. I bought Greek yogurt specifically for the sauce and I'm glad I did. The thickness really held things together. I added some fresh arugula to the pita for some extra green. Read More
ar55
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2019
Great choice! Read More
Jennie
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2021
This is my new favorite! I grew up going to Greece and it took me right back. I read a review that disagrees. Make sure that you buy Greek Yogurt (5.3Oz) , I used Kroger non-fat, not just plain yogurt. Everything else I added according to directions. This will be a staple in our house! We LOVED it!!! Thank you! Read More
MyNextMeal
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2019
My husband and I loved this recipe! I used ground round so it wouldn't be too much fat. I didn't have fresh oregano so I used dried, but cut it back to 1/2 as much. I didn't want the lemon zest and it was fine without it. I will make this many more times! Read More
Susan
Rating: 2 stars
11/14/2019
Would not make again. I did buy ground lamb. Flavors are off in this recipe. Feta cheese does not belong in yogurt. I tried to doctor this sauce of no flavor with some garlic. I should have made my own tzatziki sauce which is far better. Ever since Cooking Light became Eating Well I have been totally disappointed. Cooking Light had so many great recipes which I still make. I am not attracted to most recipes in Eating Well. The couple that I have tried I would not make again. I will not renew my subscription. Read More
