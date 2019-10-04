Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Serving Size: 1 burger
375 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 4.4g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 7.8g; cholesterol 85.9mg; vitamin a iu 262.9IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 153.4mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 57.6mg; potassium 510.2mg; sodium 775.2mg.
1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat-free dairy, 1/2 vegetable