Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars Our family loved this burger. We made with beef because we couldn't find ground lamb at the store. It was wonderful. I bought Greek yogurt specifically for the sauce and I'm glad I did. The thickness really held things together. I added some fresh arugula to the pita for some extra green.

Rating: 4 stars Great choice!

Rating: 5 stars This is my new favorite! I grew up going to Greece and it took me right back. I read a review that disagrees. Make sure that you buy Greek Yogurt (5.3Oz) , I used Kroger non-fat, not just plain yogurt. Everything else I added according to directions. This will be a staple in our house! We LOVED it!!! Thank you!

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I loved this recipe! I used ground round so it wouldn't be too much fat. I didn't have fresh oregano so I used dried, but cut it back to 1/2 as much. I didn't want the lemon zest and it was fine without it. I will make this many more times!