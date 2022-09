I absolutely loved this recipe. It was easy to make on a weeknight. I could live on the sauce alone! It is so simple to put your own spin on it..

My tweaks and suggestions.

1. Make sure to use a good wine, that adds a lot to flavor I like a Sauvignon Blanc or Viognier. (I increased to 3/4 cups and let reduce)

2. I added two large cloves crushed garlic

3. I added two tablespoons of julienned fresh basil

4. I like others went without pasta but added two cups broccoli florets.