Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Quinoa Bowls

In Step 1, remove the lid of a 6-quart multicooker. Place the oil in the inner pot. Press SAUTÉ [Normal], and heat, swirling to coat the bottom of the pot. Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic, cumin, and chile powder; cook uncovered, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in the black beans, tomatoes, water, corn, quinoa, and salt. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the quinoa is tender and the liquid is almost absorbed, about 5 hours. In Step 2, gently stir in the cilantro. Turn off the cooker. Sprinkle the cheese over the quinoa mixture; replace the lid, and let stand until the cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Finish Step 2.