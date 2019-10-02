Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Quinoa Bowls

This taco-bowl-style recipe will be a hit with both adults and children. The 10-minute sit time allows the cheese to melt into the quinoa, making this dish super decadent. If you cannot find Cheddar-Jack cheese, use Monterey Jack or sharp Cheddar. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges and additional cheese, if desired.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Everyday Slow Cooker; updated March 2023

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onions and bell pepper; cook, stirring often, until just tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, and chile powder; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir together the onion mixture, black beans, tomatoes, water, corn, quinoa, and salt in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until the quinoa is tender and the liquid is almost absorbed, 4 to 5 hours.

  • Add the cilantro to the slow cooker, stirring gently to combine. Sprinkle the cheese over the quinoa mixture; cover and let stand until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Divide the mixture among 6 bowls; top evenly with the avocado.

Multicooker Directions

In Step 1, remove the lid of a 6-quart multicooker. Place the oil in the inner pot. Press SAUTÉ [Normal], and heat, swirling to coat the bottom of the pot. Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic, cumin, and chile powder; cook uncovered, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in the black beans, tomatoes, water, corn, quinoa, and salt. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the quinoa is tender and the liquid is almost absorbed, about 5 hours. In Step 2, gently stir in the cilantro. Turn off the cooker. Sprinkle the cheese over the quinoa mixture; replace the lid, and let stand until the cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Finish Step 2.

364 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 7g; fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; sodium 536mg.
