Slow-Cooker Quinoa Salad with Arugula & Feta

Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add texture and flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken.

Everyday Slow Cooker; updated September 2022

15 mins
3 hrs 25 mins
6

  • Stir together the stock, quinoa, onions, garlic, chickpeas, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until the quinoa is tender and the stock is absorbed, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Turn off the slow cooker. Fluff the quinoa mixture with a fork. Whisk together the lemon juice and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil mixture and red bell peppers to the slow cooker; toss gently to combine. Gently fold in the arugula. Cover and let stand until the arugula is slightly wilted, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle each serving evenly with the feta cheese, olives, and oregano.

Multicooker Directions: In Step 1, stir together the stock, quinoa, onions, garlic, chickpeas, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in the inner pot of a 6-quart multicooker. Lock the lid; turn Pressure Valve to "Venting." Cook on SLOW COOK [Normal] until the quinoa is tender and the stock is absorbed, about 4 hours. In Step 2, turn off the cooker. Finish Step 2.

about 1 1/2 cups
352 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 5g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; sodium 575mg.
