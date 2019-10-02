Spicy Slow-Cooker Eggs in Tomato Sauce

This slow cooker recipe draws inspiration from shakshuka, or eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce. This version is seasoned with cumin, cayenne and poblano pepper, topped with cilantro and queso fresco and served with corn tortillas for scooping.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onion and poblano; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Add the garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute.

  • Place the onion mixture in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the tomatoes, water, cumin, cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper; stir well. Cover and cook on LOW until heated through, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Increase the heat to HIGH. Make 8 indentations in the sauce with the back of a spoon. Crack 1 egg into each indentation. Sprinkle the eggs with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover and cook on HIGH until the whites are set and the yolks are to the desired degree of doneness, about 20 minutes for slighty runny yolks. Divide the eggs and sauce among 4 plates. Sprinkle with the cheese and cilantro, and serve with the tortillas.

Serving Size:
2 eggs, 3/4 cup sauce mixture, 1 tablespoon cheese, 1/2 tablespoon cilantro, 1 tortilla
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 9g; fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; sodium 571mg.
