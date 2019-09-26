Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing

Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, September 2019

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

  • Divide salad mix among 4 single-serving containers with lids. Top each with 1/2 cup edamame and one-fourth of the tofu.

  • Transfer 2 tablespoons vinaigrette into each of 4 small lidded containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Seal the salad containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Dress with vinaigrette up to 1 day before serving.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

1 salad container & 2 Tbsp. dressing
332 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 12.8g; fat 15g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 2084.5IU; vitamin c 68.3mg; folate 257.7mcg; calcium 0.1mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 51.9mg; potassium 40.9mg; sodium 235.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
2 medium-fat protein, 1 fat, 1 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
