Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp
We're taking advantage of all the healthy items you can find at your local specialty grocery store to create these healthy meal-prep lunches. To add extra protein (while minimizing prep time), we're using fully cooked quinoa and cooked shrimp, both of which you can find in the freezer section. With a few more simple items, including bottled salad dressing, you'll have all the ingredients you need to make these high-protein green goddess salad bowls in under 20 minutes.
EatingWell.com, September 2019; updated September 2022
Nutrition Profile:
To make ahead
Refrigerate bowls for up to 4 days, but wait to defrost and add the shrimp until the morning before serving.
Serving Size:1 meal-prep container & 2 Tbsp. dressing
234 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 52.5mg; vitamin a iu 1207.9IU; vitamin c 7.7mg; folate 95.8mcg; calcium 173.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 95.9mg; potassium 378.1mg; sodium 183.8mg; thiamin 170.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable