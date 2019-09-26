Green Goddess Quinoa Bowls with Arugula & Shrimp

We're taking advantage of all the healthy items you can find at your local specialty grocery store to create these healthy meal-prep lunches. To add extra protein (while minimizing prep time), we're using fully cooked quinoa and cooked shrimp, both of which you can find in the freezer section. With a few more simple items, including bottled salad dressing, you'll have all the ingredients you need to make these high-protein green goddess salad bowls in under 20 minutes.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, September 2019; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Follow the microwave directions on the package to prepare quinoa (you'll need both pouches that come in the package). Once heated, transfer the quinoa to a shallow bowl to cool completely before assembling bowls.

  • Transfer 2 tablespoons dressing into each of 4 small lidded containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Divide arugula among 4 single-serving containers (about 1 1/4 cups each). Top each with 1/2 cup quinoa and 2 tablespoons feta. Seal and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • In the morning before taking your lunch to go, transfer one-fourth of the bag of shrimp to a colander and run under cool water until thawed, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add to the meal-prep container. Dress with the salad dressing just before serving.

To make ahead

Refrigerate bowls for up to 4 days, but wait to defrost and add the shrimp until the morning before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 meal-prep container & 2 Tbsp. dressing
Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 52.5mg; vitamin a iu 1207.9IU; vitamin c 7.7mg; folate 95.8mcg; calcium 173.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 95.9mg; potassium 378.1mg; sodium 183.8mg; thiamin 170.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
