Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken
We're pairing two shortcut products you can likely find at your local specialty grocery store--Middle Eastern bean salad and microwaveable farro--to add protein, fiber and satisfying texture to these high-protein lunch bowls. To cut down on prep time, we're also using preseasoned grilled chicken breasts from the refrigerated section, bottled balsamic vinaigrette and a few other ready-to-use ingredients to make these quick and easy meal-prep lunches.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 salad container & 2 Tbsp. dressing
Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 33.6g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 7.3g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 2343IU; vitamin c 30.9mg; calcium 84.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 25mg; sodium 585mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
3 lean protein, 2 fat, 2 starch