Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

We're pairing two shortcut products you can likely find at your local specialty grocery store--Middle Eastern bean salad and microwaveable farro--to add protein, fiber and satisfying texture to these high-protein lunch bowls. To cut down on prep time, we're also using preseasoned grilled chicken breasts from the refrigerated section, bottled balsamic vinaigrette and a few other ready-to-use ingredients to make these quick and easy meal-prep lunches.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

10 mins
20 mins
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare farro in the microwave according to package directions. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a bowl and mix in the bean salad; set aside.

  • Transfer 2 tablespoons vinaigrette into each of 4 small lidded containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Divide spinach among 4 single-serving lidded containers. Top each with one-fourth of the farro-bean salad mixture, one-fourth of the sliced chicken breast and 2 tablespoons feta. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Dress with vinaigrette just before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

1 salad container & 2 Tbsp. dressing
380 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 33.6g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 7.3g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 2343IU; vitamin c 30.9mg; calcium 84.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 25mg; sodium 585mg; added sugar 5g.
3 lean protein, 2 fat, 2 starch
