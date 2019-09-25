Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi

WOW, this was so good! I marinated chicken breasts strips in a ziploc bag with Greek vinaigrette salad dressing for a couple of hours and then sauteed them in the dressing in a pan for about 3 minutes before adding them to the other ingredients. I wanted to give the chicken a head start on cooking. I added some of the same dressing to the vegetable and gnocchi mixture, used more garlic than the recipe called for and seasoned the vegetables and chicken liberally with McCormicks Garlic & Herb with sea salt and pepper and with Greek seasoning. We like food highly seasoned :). I saved the juices/broth in the pan left from sauteeing the chicken and basted the chicken and vegetables with it after I added the tomatoes. It took 45 minutes to cook instead of 20 min and everything was tender and moist. This meal is a keeper and will become one of my go to dishes!