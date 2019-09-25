Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi

In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, September 2019; updated June 2022

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Stir 2 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon oregano, half the garlic, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Add Brussels sprouts, gnocchi and onion; toss to coat. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Stir 1 tablespoon oil, the remaining 1 tablespoon oregano, the remaining garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in the large bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Nestle the chicken into the vegetable mixture. Roast for 10 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and add the tomatoes; stir to combine. Continue roasting until the Brussels sprouts are tender and the chicken is just cooked through, about 10 minutes more. Stir vinegar and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into the vegetable mixture.

Serving Size:
1 chicken thigh & 1 1/2 cups vegetables each
Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 60.6g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 4.8g; fat 23.9g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 154.3mg; vitamin a iu 1224.4IU; vitamin c 104.1mg; folate 89.7mcg; calcium 96.8mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 66mg; potassium 913.8mg; sodium 657.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
4 lean protein, 3 starch, 3 vegetable, 2 1/2 fat
