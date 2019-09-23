Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: If you can find frozen artichoke hearts, they also work well in this recipe. Thaw before using.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 56.1g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 6g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 26.2mg; vitamin a iu 2827.2IU; vitamin c 16.9mg; folate 9mcg; calcium 239.7mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 37.2mg; potassium 397mg; sodium 550.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein