Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

  • Combine spinach and 1 tablespoon water in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Add cream cheese and milk to the pan; whisk until the cream cheese is melted. Add Parmesan, garlic powder and pepper; cook, whisking until thickened and bubbling. Drain as much liquid as possible from the spinach. Stir the drained spinach into the sauce, along with artichokes and the pasta. Cook until warmed through.

Tips

Tip: If you can find frozen artichoke hearts, they also work well in this recipe. Thaw before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 56.1g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 6g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 26.2mg; vitamin a iu 2827.2IU; vitamin c 16.9mg; folate 9mcg; calcium 239.7mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 37.2mg; potassium 397mg; sodium 550.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein

Reviews (8)

Reviews:
jaminor18
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2019
Made it exactly as directed, and it was delicious and filling! Will be making it again. Read More
Penelope
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2019
WOAH. This pasta is seriously addicting and it was really quick and easy to pull together. Wouldn t change a thing. Read More
Smangler
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2021
Definitely a keeper! Followed the directions to a T and it was delicious. Next time will add some red pepper flakes and add grilled chicken. Read More
Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2019
I made as listed and it was easy and yummy. I would use less garlic powder next time because it was a bit too strong. I think adding red pepper flakes to this would be good. I'll definitely be making again. Read More
Anne V
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2019
Really good and super quick & easy! I made as directed and added a bit of red pepper flakes at the end for a little heat. Husband gobbled it up. Will definitely make again! Read More
Bonnie C
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2020
Very good quick recipe! Didn t change a thing ingredients wise but as I always save out pasta water I stirred in about half a cup at the end of cooking because I found the sauce got too thick. Delicious and will definitely be making again! Read More
CATARINA
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2020
great recipe! added red pepper flakes and crispy turkey bacon for crunch. Read More
joy
Rating: 1 stars
09/08/2020
I used full fat cream cheese and milk and this still is absolutely the most BORING pasta I ve ever tasted. I don t know how it got 5 stars! WASTE of time and ingredients. Read More
