Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

Rating: 5 stars Made it exactly as directed, and it was delicious and filling! Will be making it again.

Rating: 5 stars WOAH. This pasta is seriously addicting and it was really quick and easy to pull together. Wouldn t change a thing.

Rating: 5 stars Definitely a keeper! Followed the directions to a T and it was delicious. Next time will add some red pepper flakes and add grilled chicken.

Rating: 5 stars I made as listed and it was easy and yummy. I would use less garlic powder next time because it was a bit too strong. I think adding red pepper flakes to this would be good. I'll definitely be making again.

Rating: 5 stars Really good and super quick & easy! I made as directed and added a bit of red pepper flakes at the end for a little heat. Husband gobbled it up. Will definitely make again!

Rating: 5 stars Very good quick recipe! Didn t change a thing ingredients wise but as I always save out pasta water I stirred in about half a cup at the end of cooking because I found the sauce got too thick. Delicious and will definitely be making again!

Rating: 5 stars great recipe! added red pepper flakes and crispy turkey bacon for crunch.