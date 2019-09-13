Eggs Benedict Casserole

An eggs Benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.

Pam Lolley
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Servings:
12
  • Place half of the Canadian bacon in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13-x 9-inch baking dish. Top with English muffin pieces; top with remaining Canadian bacon. Whisk together 8 eggs, garlic powder, salt and 2 cups of the milk in a large bowl. Pour over Canadian bacon mixture in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Remove casserole and let stand at room temperature while oven preheats. Remove plastic wrap and sprinkle casserole with paprika; bake in preheated oven until set, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

  • While casserole bakes, melt butter in a small saucepan over low. Cook, swirling pan until butter turns light golden, 1 to 2 minutes; pour into a small bowl and set aside.

  • Whisk together buttermilk, cornstarch and cayenne pepper in a heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan until smooth. Whisk in remaining 2 eggs and 1 cup milk. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until mixture comes to a simmer; cook, whisking constantly, 15 seconds. Remove from heat, and whisk in lemon juice and reserved butter. Serve warm lemon-butter sauce with casserole.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups casserole, 2 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 6g; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; calcium 186mg; potassium 229mg; sodium 565mg.
