Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
This creamy rotisserie chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
How We Made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken Healthy
"Creamy soup" and "healthy" don't often go hand-in-hand, but we managed to pull it off in this rotisserie chicken soup recipe without sacrificing flavor. Here's how:
We Bulked Up On Veggies
Vegetables add flavor and color to a soup, but they also add vitamins and heart-healthy fiber. Our soup is packed with 5 cups of onions, carrots, celery and peas which adds tons of flavor and fiber which can help you feel satisfied for longer.
We Use Whole-Wheat Noodles
Whole-wheat noodles are a great choice in a soup like this one that's packed with flavors that compliment their nutty taste while adding even more fiber to your meal.
We Cut Back On Saturated Fat
Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting saturated fat intake to less than 10% of your daily calories. We keep saturated fat in check by skipping the heavy cream that typically gives creamy soup its silky texture and opted for whole milk instead. We still use butter to cook the veggies in our soup, but we combine it with olive oil, an unsaturated fat that may help keep our hearts healthy.
We Slashed Sodium
Rotisserie chicken is convenient (and delicious) to use in soup, but it can be high in sodium. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, the equivalent of one teaspoon of salt. To keep sodium in check, we call for unsalted chicken broth and use a moderate amount of kosher salt in our soup. (Check out more easy ways to cut sodium from your diet here.)
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer