Easy Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche

This broccoli and Cheddar quiche gets its creamy texture from evaporated milk. It's a great recipe to make ahead: simply reheat before serving or cut into slices and reheat each morning for breakfast. Using precut microwaveable broccoli cuts down on prep time, but if you have broccoli crowns sitting around, go ahead and use those up. Just be sure to cook the broccoli only untilbarely tender or the final dish will have overcooked, soggy broccoli.

Pam Lolley
EatingWell.com, October 2019; updated December 2022

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Let pie crust thaw at room temperature for 10 minutes. Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°.

  • Meanwhile, cook broccoli according to package directions until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. Coarsely chop any larger pieces.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until light golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk together eggs and evaporated milk in a medium bowl. Stir in the broccoli and onion along with cheese, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the cooled crust.

  • Bake until the center is just set and the edges are golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Reheat covered whole quiche at 350°F for 30 to 45 minutes or microwave by the slice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3g; fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; calcium 150mg; potassium 204mg; sodium 404mg.
