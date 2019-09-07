Black Bass with Sautéed Vegetables & Cioppino Jus

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Black bass has a delicate flavor that begs to be paired with something bold, like the cioppino-inspired jus in this healthy seafood recipe. The jus takes some time to make but we promise it's worth it. You'll have some left over: do as our editor-in-chief did and try it as a bloody mary base. Or use it to make risotto or a seafood stew.

Joey Elenterio
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

active:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Twist heads off shrimp and place the heads in the prepared pan. Pull off and discard legs. Peel and devein the shrimp; set the shrimp aside in the refrigerator and add the shells to the pan. Roast the heads and shells until pink and crispy, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add fennel, carrot and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup Pernod (or other pastis) and cook, stirring, until the liquid has evaporated, about 1 minute.

  • Add water, bay leaf, thyme, crushed red pepper, peppercorns, the roasted heads and shells and the reserved shrimp. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 6 cups, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Discard the bay leaf. Transfer the mixture to a blender in batches and blend until smooth (be careful when blending hot liquids). Pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a large saucepan, pressing on the solids to get as much liquid as possible. (You should have about 4 cups of cioppino jus.) Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover to keep warm.

  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash and zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, then the remaining 2 tablespoons Pernod (or other pastis), scraping up any browned bits. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter and pepper. Cover to keep warm.

  • Pat fish dry with paper towels and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish, skin-side down. Cook, pressing gently with a spatula, until the skin is crispy, about 5 minutes. Turn the fish and add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Cook, basting with the butter, until the fish is just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes more.

  • Divide the vegetables among 4 shallow bowls and top each with a piece of fish. Pour 1/4 cup cioppino jus around the vegetables. (Reserve the remaining jus for another use.) Garnish with fennel fronds, tarragon, lemon zest and fennel pollen, if desired.

To make ahead: Refrigerate jus (Steps 1-5) for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 1 month.

Serving Size: 4 oz fish with 3/4 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 14.7g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 10.8g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 116.6mg; vitamin a iu 2019.8IU; vitamin c 28.5mg; folate 47.6mcg; calcium 69.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 101.6mg; potassium 973.1mg; sodium 614mg.
4 1/2 lean protein, 3 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable

Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ally Sorrells
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2019
One of my new favorite recipes! The fresh veggies are so delicious, and if you love seafood, you definitely need to give this a try. Read More
