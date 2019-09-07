Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Microwave on Medium, turning once or twice, until soft, about 20 minutes. (Alternatively, bake potatoes at 425 degrees F until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.) Transfer to a clean cutting board and let cool slightly.

  • Holding them with a kitchen towel to protect your hands, make a lengthwise cut to open the potato, but don't cut all the way through. Pinch the ends to expose the flesh.

  • Top each potato with some salsa, avocado, beans and jalapeños. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 potato
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 56.7g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 5g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 190.8IU; vitamin c 21.2mg; folate 104.8mcg; calcium 74.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 92.8mg; potassium 1415.5mg; sodium 421.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 lean protein
