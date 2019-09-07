Crispy Gnocchi with Tomatoes & Leeks

These gnocchi are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside because you sauté them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it's quick to prepare--just 20 minutes, start to finish. Opt for whole-wheat gnocchi to get 2 extra grams of fiber per serving compared to white. This easy and healthy dinner is easy to customize too: see Tips for variations with shrimp, pesto instead of butter, and pork chops instead of gnocchi.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, October 2019; updated March 2023

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and leek to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add sage and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and butter and cook until the butter melts, about 1 minute. Return the gnocchi to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot, 1 to 2 minutes more.

  • Serve the gnocchi and vegetables topped with Parmesan, pepper and more sage, if desired.

Tips

To make Crispy Gnocchi with Tomatoes, Leeks & Shrimp: After Step 1, add 1 Tbsp. oil to the pan and cook 1 lb. peeled and deveined raw shrimp until pink, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the gnocchi and continue with Step 2.

To make Crispy Gnocchi with Tomatoes, Leeks & Pesto: Use 1/4 cup pesto instead of butter in Step 2.

To make Pork Chops with Tomatoes & Leeks: Swap 1 lb. pork chops for the gnocchi in Step 1. Season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper and cook, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes total. Continue with Step 2 and serve the pork topped with the vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 4.7g; fat 18.8g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 19.6mg; vitamin a iu 1600.1IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 40.4mcg; calcium 100.6mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 25.2mg; potassium 454.8mg; sodium 501.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable
