Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare--the cleanup is a cinch too.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and green beans to the pan. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes. Stir in garlic, lemon zest and thyme; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, wine and lemon juice and return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 1 minute more.

  • Serve topped with pine nuts, more thyme and lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Pine nuts add buttery texture and a little crunch to this simple chicken dish. Got extra? Toss them onto soups or salads or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 11.1g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 4.3g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 812.2IU; vitamin c 17.3mg; folate 44.4mcg; calcium 64.5mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 74.3mg; potassium 519.4mg; sodium 652.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/27/2022