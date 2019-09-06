Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell Magazine, October 2019; updated November 2022

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add cumin, turmeric and cayenne; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add squash, coconut milk (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish, if desired), broth, half the apple slices and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Remove from heat.

  • Puree the soup in the pan using an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.)

  • Divide 1/2 cup cheese between 2 slices of bread. Top with the remaining apple slices, cheese and bread. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and cook until lightly browned on both sides and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes per side. Cut in half. Garnish the soup with the reserved coconut milk, more cayenne and ground pepper, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate soup (Steps 1-2) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 ½ cups soup & ½ sandwich
Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 43.3g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 10.4g; fat 23.1g; saturated fat 10.6g; cholesterol 26.3mg; vitamin a iu 16927.8IU; vitamin c 28.5mg; folate 49.7mcg; calcium 298.2mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 72.9mg; potassium 622.5mg; sodium 826.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 2 starch, 1 high-fat protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit
