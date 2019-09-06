Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The grilled cheese was so good, even my husband liked it. I plan to try it with cheddar also. The soup was pretty good but I did not add even 1/4 of the red pepper, and I am glad. My husband likes it with the proper so he added it and the lime. I liked it as it was with less but near the end of the bowl I decided to add pumpkin spices and it was divine!!! I have to tell you what I added to bump up the nutrition, cannellini beans!!!! I used an immersion blender with the whole pot so not a bean was seen!!!! I added an entire can for one recipe. Did not change the taste at all. Drain the beans, I did not rinse.