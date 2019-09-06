Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens

I made the recipe more or less as written, and it turned out really tasty! The crust on the tofu was super crispy, and it was delicious topped with hot honey. If you have the time, it's worth simmering your greens for 25-30 minutes though, which you can do ahead of time and then reheat while you're making the tofu. Collard greens get a lovely, silky texture when you cook them for longer times, and the flavor can really develop.