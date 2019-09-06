Cranberry Salad

This colorful and healthy cranberry salad recipe will brighten up any holiday meal. It's sweet but not overly so, with juicy oranges, crunchy walnuts and crisp celery and apples.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2019; updated December 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Are Cranberries Good for Weight Loss?

There are nutrition choices, exercises and lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight. Certain foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables, can help you achieve your weight-loss goals. Cranberries are nutritious and have several health benefits. From improving the health of your gut microbiome to potentially helping prevent some chronic diseases, cranberries are a healthy addition to your diet. One cup of raw cranberries has only 46 calories with 3 grams of fiber and 14 milligrams of vitamin C, making them a delicious and nutritious addition to holiday recipes.

How Long Does Cranberry Salad Last?

Cranberry salad can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cranberries, maple syrup and water in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries pop and the mixture thickens, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool for about 30 minutes.

  • Stir apples, orange segments, celery, walnuts, zest and salt into the cranberry mixture. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Equipment

Large saucepan

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 26.2g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 178.1IU; vitamin c 25.1mg; folate 22.7mcg; calcium 60mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 31.4mg; potassium 277.6mg; sodium 209.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 18g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
