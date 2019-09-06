Cranberry Salad
This colorful and healthy cranberry salad recipe will brighten up any holiday meal. It's sweet but not overly so, with juicy oranges, crunchy walnuts and crisp celery and apples.
Are Cranberries Good for Weight Loss?
There are nutrition choices, exercises and lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight. Certain foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables, can help you achieve your weight-loss goals. Cranberries are nutritious and have several health benefits. From improving the health of your gut microbiome to potentially helping prevent some chronic diseases, cranberries are a healthy addition to your diet. One cup of raw cranberries has only 46 calories with 3 grams of fiber and 14 milligrams of vitamin C, making them a delicious and nutritious addition to holiday recipes.
How Long Does Cranberry Salad Last?
Cranberry salad can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 1 day.
