Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli
Everyone loves teriyaki chicken—and this one is better for you with much less added sugar. It's also gluten-free so long as you use tamari (aka gluten-free soy sauce). Feel free to swap out the broccoli for any veggie—carrots, snow peas, green beans—that you have on hand.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup chicken mixture & 3/4 cup rice
Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; calcium 66mg; potassium 733mg; sodium 774mg; added sugar 6g.