Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli

Everyone loves teriyaki chicken—and this one is better for you with much less added sugar. It's also gluten-free so long as you use tamari (aka gluten-free soy sauce). Feel free to swap out the broccoli for any veggie—carrots, snow peas, green beans—that you have on hand.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

15 mins
15 mins
15 mins
15 mins
4
4

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring often, until browned and mostly cooked, about 6 minutes. Add broccoli; cook, stirring often, until bright green and tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together tamari, pineapple juice, honey, vinegar, garlic, cornstarch and ginger in a small bowl.

  • Add the tamari mixture to the chicken mixture in the pan. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until the liquid is thickened and the mixture is glazed, about 20 seconds. Remove from heat. Serve the chicken mixture over rice; sprinkle evenly with scallions and sesame seeds.

Serving Size:
about 1 cup chicken mixture & 3/4 cup rice
Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; calcium 66mg; potassium 733mg; sodium 774mg; added sugar 6g.
