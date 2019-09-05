Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings

These old-fashioned apple dumplings are a comforting dessert that will remind you of something your grandmother would make Although the dough is healthier, thanks to whole-wheat flour, the pastry still comes out flaky and tender like a traditional dough would. The apples are the perfect texture and melt in your mouth, and the cream-yogurt mixture is the element that completes this dessert. Be sure to buy smaller apples; a bag of snacking apples--like the ones you would buy for your kids--are the perfect size for this recipe.

Sarah Epperson
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

Ingredients

Dough
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the dough: Pulse flour, sugar and salt in a food processor until fully combined, 6 to 8 times. Add shortening; pulse until mixture resembles small pea-size crumbles, 6 to 8 times. Add oil and ice cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing until a loose dough forms, 6 to 8 times. Transfer to a dry work surface; shape into a 5- x 7-inch flat rectangle. Wrap with plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Stir together raisins, sugar, honey and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Unwrap dough and cut into six equal pieces. Roll each dough piece into a 5- to 6-inch square on a lightly floured work surface. Place one apple in the center of each square. Fill apple cores evenly with raisin mixture. Working with one square at a time, pull sides of dough up and over apple to wrap apple completely; pinch dough together at the top, brushing with tap water to seal. Press dough gently against the apple to help adhere and, if needed, to repair any holes in dough.

  • Brush dumplings evenly with beaten egg. Arrange dumplings in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden and apples are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Whisk whipping cream vigorously by hand in a cold metal bowl until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. (Alternatively, beat with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 30 to 40 seconds.) Fold in yogurt. Serve dumplings topped with a dollop of whipped cream mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 dumpling, about 2 tablespoons whipped cream mixture
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 31g; fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; calcium 48mg; potassium 176mg; sodium 259mg; added sugar 13g.
