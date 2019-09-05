Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
These old-fashioned apple dumplings are a comforting dessert that will remind you of something your grandmother would make Although the dough is healthier, thanks to whole-wheat flour, the pastry still comes out flaky and tender like a traditional dough would. The apples are the perfect texture and melt in your mouth, and the cream-yogurt mixture is the element that completes this dessert. Be sure to buy smaller apples; a bag of snacking apples--like the ones you would buy for your kids--are the perfect size for this recipe.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 dumpling, about 2 tablespoons whipped cream mixture
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 31g; fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; calcium 48mg; potassium 176mg; sodium 259mg; added sugar 13g.