Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Stew

Full of flavor and plenty of veggies, this easy vegetable soup is a great way to clear out some space in your produce drawer. This recipe is flexible enough that you can make ingredient changes based on what you have on hand. You could also very easily make this a vegan stew by swapping out the butter for oil. Be sure to defrost the frozen items and drain off any liquid that accumulates during defrosting time you don't water down the stew. Because this recipe makes a large amount of stew, consider freezing half for later.

Adam Hickman Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2019; updated November 2022

active:

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large, heavy pot over medium-high. Add onion, carrots and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 4 minutes. Add mushroom and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushroom starts to soften, about 4 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, corn and potatoes; bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until potatoes are almost tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in meatless crumbles, green beans, peas, salt and pepper; cover and cook until potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 13g; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; calcium 141mg; potassium 956mg; sodium 743mg.
