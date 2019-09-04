Cream of Celery Soup
This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon.
Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 3.7g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 17mg; vitamin a iu 1264.5IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 48.9mcg; calcium 61.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20.4mg; potassium 384.1mg; sodium 276.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable