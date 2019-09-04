Cream of Celery Soup

This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon.

Robin Bashinsky
Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove and reserve leaves from celery (about 1/2 cup); set aside. Chop celery stalks to equal 4 cups. (Reserve any remaining stalks for another use.)

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the chopped celery stalks, onions, thyme and garlic; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add lemon zest and ground fennel; cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 seconds. Add broth and salt; bring the mixture to a boil. Boil, stirring occasionally, until the celery is soft, 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Add spinach, tarragon and lemon juice to the celery mixture; cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Working in batches, if needed, transfer the soup to a blender. Secure the lid on the blender, and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process on low speed, gradually increasing to high, until the mixture is smooth, about 45 seconds. (Alternatively, process soup in the pot using an immersion blender until smooth, about 2 minutes; use caution when blending hot liquids.) Stir in cream and white pepper.

  • Ladle the soup evenly into 8 bowls; drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with the reserved celery leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 3.7g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 17mg; vitamin a iu 1264.5IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 48.9mcg; calcium 61.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20.4mg; potassium 384.1mg; sodium 276.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022