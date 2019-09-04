Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving, and this easy chicken and stuffing casserole is proof. It's packed with plenty of veggies, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Eatingwell.com, September 2019; updated October 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Make Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

There's no boxed stuffing mix or canned soup in this lighter take on a holiday casserole! Here are tips on how to make it:

Toast the Bread

Instead of using boxed stuffing mix, we recommend getting a whole loaf of multigrain bread and cutting it into 1/2-inch cubes. Arrange the bread cubes in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until evenly toasted. A portion of the toasted bread cubes becomes the crispy topping of this casserole, and the rest is stirred into the chicken mixture. Poultry seasoning helps the bread taste like classic stuffing. The toasted bread cubes can be made in advance and stored uncovered at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Thicken the Chicken Broth

Thickened chicken broth takes the place of canned soup in this recipe. We use no-salt-added chicken broth, which is whisked with cornstarch in a saucepan and cooked until thickened and glossy. The thickened chicken broth and sour cream create the creamy base for the casserole.

Use Shredded Cooked Chicken Breast

You will need 3 cups of shredded cooked chicken breast for the casserole. You can bake or boil chicken breasts and shred them, use leftover chicken from a previous recipe or use store-bought rotisserie chicken. If you have leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, feel free to substitute it for the chicken.

How to Make Ahead

Follow the recipe through Step 4. You can assemble the casserole a day in advance and keep it covered in the refrigerator until ready to bake. When you're ready to bake, proceed with Steps 5 and 6.

Here are tips on how to freeze casseroles so they taste as fresh as the day you made them.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until evenly toasted and crisped, about 15 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk broth and cornstarch in a small saucepan until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and glossy, about 1 minute. Pour into a large heatproof bowl; let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot and celery; cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Add to the broth mixture in the bowl along with chicken, sour cream, thyme, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper; stir until thoroughly combined.

  • Measure 1 1/2 cups of the toasted bread cubes into a small bowl, and set aside. Stir the remaining bread cubes into the chicken mixture. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray; spoon the chicken mixture into the baking dish.

  • Place the remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a small microwaveable bowl; microwave on High until melted, about 30 seconds. Add to the reserved bread cubes and toss to coat. Sprinkle evenly over the chicken mixture.

  • Bake until golden and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Serve.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet, 2-quart baking dish

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 5g; fat 14.3g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 77.6mg; vitamin a iu 1672.3IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 43.7mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 56.7mg; potassium 376mg; sodium 427.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable
