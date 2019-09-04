How to Make Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

There's no boxed stuffing mix or canned soup in this lighter take on a holiday casserole! Here are tips on how to make it:

Toast the Bread

Instead of using boxed stuffing mix, we recommend getting a whole loaf of multigrain bread and cutting it into 1/2-inch cubes. Arrange the bread cubes in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until evenly toasted. A portion of the toasted bread cubes becomes the crispy topping of this casserole, and the rest is stirred into the chicken mixture. Poultry seasoning helps the bread taste like classic stuffing. The toasted bread cubes can be made in advance and stored uncovered at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Thicken the Chicken Broth

Thickened chicken broth takes the place of canned soup in this recipe. We use no-salt-added chicken broth, which is whisked with cornstarch in a saucepan and cooked until thickened and glossy. The thickened chicken broth and sour cream create the creamy base for the casserole.

Use Shredded Cooked Chicken Breast

You will need 3 cups of shredded cooked chicken breast for the casserole. You can bake or boil chicken breasts and shred them, use leftover chicken from a previous recipe or use store-bought rotisserie chicken. If you have leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, feel free to substitute it for the chicken.

How to Make Ahead

Follow the recipe through Step 4. You can assemble the casserole a day in advance and keep it covered in the refrigerator until ready to bake. When you're ready to bake, proceed with Steps 5 and 6.

Here are tips on how to freeze casseroles so they taste as fresh as the day you made them.