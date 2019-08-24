Making homemade butternut squash gnocchi is easier than you might think. The two keys to achieving the perfect soft texture are not overworking the dough and not adding too much flour. Don't let the loose sticky dough scare you. You want the dough to feel like it is almost too soft to pick up as a whole piece, and if it didn't have a coating of flour on it, it would stick to your hands. Keeping the work surface well floured helps to keep the gnocchi from sticking together and to your hands. After the gnocchi are prepared, all that's left to do is boil them briefly and then finish with a simple sauce--in this recipe, we sauté them with a mixture of butter, garlic and fresh rosemary, but feel free to swap the rosemary out for your favorite herb (sage is nice). A sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese is a nice touch, regardless. Serve with a simple salad for an elegant dinner that's perfect for fall dinner parties or for date night.