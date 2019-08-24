Butternut Squash Gnocchi
Making homemade butternut squash gnocchi is easier than you might think. The two keys to achieving the perfect soft texture are not overworking the dough and not adding too much flour. Don't let the loose sticky dough scare you. You want the dough to feel like it is almost too soft to pick up as a whole piece, and if it didn't have a coating of flour on it, it would stick to your hands. Keeping the work surface well floured helps to keep the gnocchi from sticking together and to your hands. After the gnocchi are prepared, all that's left to do is boil them briefly and then finish with a simple sauce--in this recipe, we sauté them with a mixture of butter, garlic and fresh rosemary, but feel free to swap the rosemary out for your favorite herb (sage is nice). A sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese is a nice touch, regardless. Serve with a simple salad for an elegant dinner that's perfect for fall dinner parties or for date night.
Tip: Frozen butternut squash puree is also sometimes labeled "cooked winter squash." To make butternut squash puree from scratch, cut a butternut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and pulp and set the halves, cut-side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake at 350 degrees F for 50 minutes to 1 hour. When the squash is tender it will give gently when pressed through the skin. Allow the squash to cool before scooping the flesh into a food processor to puree. 1 large (2 1/2-pound) butternut squash makes about 3 1/4 cups puree.
