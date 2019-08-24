Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Making homemade butternut squash gnocchi is easier than you might think. The two keys to achieving the perfect soft texture are not overworking the dough and not adding too much flour. Don't let the loose sticky dough scare you. You want the dough to feel like it is almost too soft to pick up as a whole piece, and if it didn't have a coating of flour on it, it would stick to your hands. Keeping the work surface well floured helps to keep the gnocchi from sticking together and to your hands. After the gnocchi are prepared, all that's left to do is boil them briefly and then finish with a simple sauce--in this recipe, we sauté them with a mixture of butter, garlic and fresh rosemary, but feel free to swap the rosemary out for your favorite herb (sage is nice). A sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese is a nice touch, regardless. Serve with a simple salad for an elegant dinner that's perfect for fall dinner parties or for date night.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2019

35 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
4

  • Whisk egg and yolk in a medium bowl. Add squash, salt and nutmeg; whisk to combine. Add 2 cups flour and stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts to come together as a loose sticky dough.

  • Spread the remaining 1/3 cup flour on a clean work surface, piling most of it toward the back of the area. Turn the dough out onto the floured area. Gently work the dough into a single piece, using as much flour as necessary to keep the dough from sticking to your hands. Do not knead.

  • Pat the dough into a round disk. Cut into 4 equal wedges. Roll (and pinch) 1 portion on the floured surface into about a 3/4-inch-thick snake. Cut the snake into pieces about 3/4-inch wide. Repeat with the remaining 3 portions of dough. Turn the gnocchi cut-side down onto the floured surface and press down with a well-floured fork to flatten into ovals with tine marks. Transfer to a flour-dusted, parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the gnocchi and stir to keep them from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gnocchi float and are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread out on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

  • Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and sauté, stirring often, until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 30 seconds. Add rosemary and the gnocchi. Cook, gently stirring, until the gnocchi are heated through, about 3 minutes. Serve hot, sprinkled with Pecorino if desired.

Tip: Frozen butternut squash puree is also sometimes labeled "cooked winter squash." To make butternut squash puree from scratch, cut a butternut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and pulp and set the halves, cut-side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake at 350 degrees F for 50 minutes to 1 hour. When the squash is tender it will give gently when pressed through the skin. Allow the squash to cool before scooping the flesh into a food processor to puree. 1 large (2 1/2-pound) butternut squash makes about 3 1/4 cups puree.

1 1/4 cups
417 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 65.4g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 2g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 107.9mg; vitamin a iu 8717.1IU; vitamin c 16.9mg; folate 245.7mcg; calcium 65.4mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 45.1mg; potassium 384.1mg; sodium 461.4mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
4 1/2 starch, 1 fat
