Chickpea "Chicken" Salad

This chickpea salad is a vegetarian version of a classic chicken salad. It doesn't mimic the flavor of chicken, it swaps chickpeas in for the chicken. It's an ideal recipe if you're looking for simple, healthy lunch ideas. it is a delicious and fiber-packed vegetarian alternative! Plus, it's easily transportable, perfect for picnics and will surely step up your usual desk lunch. So, whether you're in need of healthy lunch ideas for work or school, or healthy lunch ideas for kids and teens alike, this fresh and creamy chickpea salad may be the answer.

Ivy Odom Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

10 mins
10 mins
4

  • Stir together mayonnaise, parsley, dill, mustard, salt, paprika and pepper in a bowl until combined. Stir in chickpeas, celery and shallot until mixture is well coated. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days.

1 cup
300 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 3g; fat 9g; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.9mg; sodium 561mg; calories from fat 81kcal.
