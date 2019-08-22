Tips for the Perfect Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

One skillet is all you need for this breakfast of eggs with hash browns. Here are tips on how to make it:

Use a Large Cast-Iron Skillet

We recommend using a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet for this recipe. A large skillet is important because you need the surface area to get the potatoes crispy. Overcrowding your skillet will just steam the potatoes.

Cook the Potatoes in a Single Layer

Cooking the potatoes in a single layer undisturbed will help them get brown and crispy. Resist the urge to stir them during this step! Make sure the potatoes are covered so that they cook through. You can cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil.

Create Wells for the Eggs

Using the back of a spoon, create 4 wells in the potatoes. Crack an egg into each well, cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still mostly runny. This is a great way to cook eggs with hash browns in one skillet. Using just one skillet also means there's minimal cleanup after the meal.