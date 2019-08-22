Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Tips for the Perfect Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
One skillet is all you need for this breakfast of eggs with hash browns. Here are tips on how to make it:
Use a Large Cast-Iron Skillet
We recommend using a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet for this recipe. A large skillet is important because you need the surface area to get the potatoes crispy. Overcrowding your skillet will just steam the potatoes.
Cook the Potatoes in a Single Layer
Cooking the potatoes in a single layer undisturbed will help them get brown and crispy. Resist the urge to stir them during this step! Make sure the potatoes are covered so that they cook through. You can cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil.
Create Wells for the Eggs
Using the back of a spoon, create 4 wells in the potatoes. Crack an egg into each well, cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still mostly runny. This is a great way to cook eggs with hash browns in one skillet. Using just one skillet also means there's minimal cleanup after the meal.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet