Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.

Ivy Odom
EatingWell.com, October 2019; updated October 2022

Tips for the Perfect Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

One skillet is all you need for this breakfast of eggs with hash browns. Here are tips on how to make it:

Use a Large Cast-Iron Skillet

We recommend using a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet for this recipe. A large skillet is important because you need the surface area to get the potatoes crispy. Overcrowding your skillet will just steam the potatoes.

Cook the Potatoes in a Single Layer

Cooking the potatoes in a single layer undisturbed will help them get brown and crispy. Resist the urge to stir them during this step! Make sure the potatoes are covered so that they cook through. You can cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil.

Create Wells for the Eggs

Using the back of a spoon, create 4 wells in the potatoes. Crack an egg into each well, cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still mostly runny. This is a great way to cook eggs with hash browns in one skillet. Using just one skillet also means there's minimal cleanup after the meal.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon; reserve drippings in skillet.

  • Add 1 tablespoon of the canola oil to drippings in skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Add potatoes in a single layer; cook, covered, undisturbed, until potatoes are crisped on bottoms, about 7 minutes. Uncover; stir potatoes, and stir in remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil. Cook, covered, until potatoes are well browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Uncover skillet; create 4 wells in potatoes using back of a spoon. Crack 1 egg into each well. Sprinkle entire skillet with salt and pepper. Sprinkle potatoes with cheese, being careful not to cover eggs with cheese. Cook over medium-high, covered, until cheese is melted and egg whites are set but yolks are still mostly runny, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 2 minutes. Sprinkle skillet with scallions and cooked bacon; drizzle with hot sauce.

Equipment

Large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 egg, about 1/2 cup potato mixture
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 17g; saturated fat 5g; niacin equivalents 3.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; sodium 390mg; calories from fat 153kcal.
