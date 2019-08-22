Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

Can Sausage and Peppers Be Healthy?

Yes, they can. There are several reasons why vegetables are so good for your health. Adding a wide variety of colorful vegetables, like red, yellow and orange bell peppers, to your diet can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day.

Bell peppers are a nutrient-dense vegetable that you should be adding to your plate weekly. They are packed with vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties and helps support your immune system. One medium bell pepper contains over 100% of the daily value of vitamin C. Bell peppers are low in calories and high in nutrients, making them one of the best vegetables to eat for weight loss.

Fennel is an aromatic vegetable that contains many nutrients. It's a good source of both potassium and fiber, both of which may improve overall cardiovascular health. Red onion and garlic are extremely flavorful with impressive health benefits, as well.

How to Make Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

One sheet pan is all you need to make this healthy and delicious meal. With only three steps, this dish is easy to prepare and even easier to clean up. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan. Adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage in this recipe, not cooking it from raw. If you substitute it with fresh sausage, you'll need to cook the sausage longer.