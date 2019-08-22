Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation. It's super simple, comes together quickly and requires just one pan.

Ivy Odom Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2019; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Can Sausage and Peppers Be Healthy?

Yes, they can. There are several reasons why vegetables are so good for your health. Adding a wide variety of colorful vegetables, like red, yellow and orange bell peppers, to your diet can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day.

Bell peppers are a nutrient-dense vegetable that you should be adding to your plate weekly. They are packed with vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties and helps support your immune system.  One medium bell pepper contains over 100% of the daily value of vitamin C. Bell peppers are low in calories and high in nutrients, making them one of the best vegetables to eat for weight loss.

Fennel is an aromatic vegetable that contains many nutrients. It's a good source of both potassium and fiber, both of which may improve overall cardiovascular health. Red onion and garlic are extremely flavorful with impressive health benefits, as well.

How to Make Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

One sheet pan is all you need to make this healthy and delicious meal. With only three steps, this dish is easy to prepare and even easier to clean up. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan. Adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage in this recipe, not cooking it from raw. If you substitute it with fresh sausage, you'll need to cook the sausage longer.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large rimmed baking sheet in oven; preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Toss together onion, bell peppers, fennel, oil, black pepper and salt in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange vegetable mixture in a single layer on preheated baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove baking sheet from oven and toss vegetable mixture. Add sausage and garlic to baking sheet. Return to oven, and bake at 425 degrees F until sausage is warmed through and vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle with cheese, basil and crushed red pepper.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 link sausage, about 3/4 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 7g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; sodium 585mg; calories from fat 99kcal.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/15/2023