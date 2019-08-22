Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant with Garlic-Soy Sauce

If you like "eggplant in garlic sauce" from your favorite Chinese restaurant, this is the dish for you! It's spicy and slightly sweet, but not sticky-sweet like some restaurant versions tend to be. Keep some basic Asian condiments in your arsenal and you can easily and quickly pull off this garlic eggplant recipe at home! Also, because this whole dish comes together very fast, have everything ready to add to the pan before you start cooking.

Ivy Odom
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together water, soy sauce, brown sugar, miso and sesame oil in a small bowl until smooth; set aside.

  • Heat a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet over high until smoking. Add eggplant and canola oil to skillet; cook until eggplant is well browned, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring once during cook time. Add scallions, jalapeño, garlic and ginger; cook, undisturbed, until scallions slightly char, about 1 minute. Stir mixture in skillet.

  • Add reserved soy sauce mixture to skillet; stir to coat eggplant. Cover and cook over high until sauce is thickened and eggplant is tender, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to a serving dish. Sprinkle with cilantro and Fresno chile.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; fat 5g; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; sodium 338mg; added sugar 3g; calories from fat 45kcal.
