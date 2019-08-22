Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant with Garlic-Soy Sauce
If you like "eggplant in garlic sauce" from your favorite Chinese restaurant, this is the dish for you! It's spicy and slightly sweet, but not sticky-sweet like some restaurant versions tend to be. Keep some basic Asian condiments in your arsenal and you can easily and quickly pull off this garlic eggplant recipe at home! Also, because this whole dish comes together very fast, have everything ready to add to the pan before you start cooking.
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 9g; fat 5g; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; sodium 338mg; added sugar 3g; calories from fat 45kcal.